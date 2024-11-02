Xiong Qi: Chinese hotpot venue becomes only restaurant in Sheffield with alarming zero-star hygiene score

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 07:02 BST
A Chinese hotpot venue in Sheffield has become the city’s only restaurant to have a zero star food hygiene rating.

Xiong Qi, on Glossop Road, near West Street, was handed a zero-out-of-five rating after an inspection on September 26.

The rating has just been published by the Food Standards Agency, the regulating body of food systems in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Environmental health officers at Sheffield City Council visited the venue, and during an inspection, found that the restaurant needed to make urgent improvement.

Xiong Qi, on Glossop Road, has become Sheffield's only restaurant with a zero-star food hygiene rating.placeholder image
Xiong Qi, on Glossop Road, has become Sheffield's only restaurant with a zero-star food hygiene rating. | Google

In the three areas, inspectors noted the following: 

  • Hygienic food handling - Improvement necessary
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Major improvement necessary
  • Management of food safety - Major improvement necessary

A food hygiene rating of zero is the worst possible rating, with the best being a score of five. Xiong Qi is currently the only restaurant to have this rating in Sheffield.

Xiong Qi is a chain of Chinese hotpot restaurants that has seven branches across the UK listed on their website.

It describes itself as being “renowned for enabling our customers to enjoy healthy and authentic hotpot”.

Their website also states that the company was the UK’s most popular hotspots in 2019.

On Google, the Glossop Road restaurant has an average rating of 3.6 out of five, as per 74 reviews. 

The business has been approached for comment.

