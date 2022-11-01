Whether you’re vegan yourself or just simply curious, this should help narrow down your options.

The Treehouse Board Game Café, 41 Boston Street The Tree House Board Game Cafe, Sheffield S2 4QF

The Treehouse Board Game Café has a uniqueness to it due to its gaming theme with over 800 board games on hand for customers to enjoy at their leisure. Food wise, it caters to all, with vegan options available for most dishes and a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

HowSt, 46 Howard Street, Sheffield S1 2LX

HowSt is a charming little vegan café that serves all kinds of vegan cuisine along with coffee and other drinks depending on time of day. Word of warning – it does get busy, especially at weekends.

400 DC, 46 Castle Square, Sheffield S1 2GF

400 DC shows that Indian food can be done well in a vegan way. Its menu is handily divided into vegan and non-vegan sections and allows customers to enjoy classic Indian food in an accessible way.

Urban Choola, 842 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield S11 8TD

Another Indian offering, Urban Choola is described by reviewers as having one of the best vegan menus in the country. It also wins acclaim for it’s friendly and welcoming service in addition to great food. What’s not to love?

Make No Bones, 10 Hicks St, Neepsend, Sheffield S3 8BL

