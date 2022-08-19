9 of the best places to get breakfast in Sheffield - including The Hidden Gem, That Place and HowSt

Often described as the most important meal of the day, Sheffield has a vast pool of choices when it comes to breakfast.
From full English breakfast to sandwiches and toast, many reviewers have taken to Tripadvisor to let the people know the best places to eat out and grab a breakfast in the steel city.
Here are just 9 of the best reviewed places to get breakfast in Sheffield, according to Tripadvisor:
1. 9 places to get breakfast in Sheffield
Photo: Alex Wilkinson
2. HowSt
HowSt on Howard Street, Sheffield, is rated 5 stars out of 5 on Tripadvisor. One reviewer said: "Fantastic breakfast and very friendly staff. Excellent value for money too. We have visited here twice now and would highly recommend."
Photo: Andrew Roe
3. The Rhubarb Shed Cafe
The Rhubarb Shed Cafe on Manor Lane, Sheffield, is rated 5 stars out of 5 on Tripadvisor. One reviewer said: "We all had a delicious breakfast of different things from full English to eggs royale and Benedict. The service was great and lovely staff. Will definitely return our first visit won’t be our last."
Photo: Google Maps
4. The Hidden Gem Cafe
The Hidden Gem Cafe on Ringinglow Road, Sheffield, is rated 5 stars out of 5 on Tripadvisor. One comment said: "Great food served by lovely people. We love coming here for a breakfast, classic English breakfast is great and the specials (chorizo hash today) feel like what I would imagine being given breakfast by a masterchef winner must be like. Coffee was lovely too."
Photo: Google