‘The World’s largest chicken wing festival’ is making its debut in Sheffield this October where diners judge who makes the best wing.

Sheffield Wing Fest is landing at Peddler Market, in Burton Road, Neepsend, on October 18-20 where vendors are expected to serve up more than 100,000 drums and flats.

As attendees munch their way through the day and try the palette of hot sauces on offer, they get to vote on which wing is best - with accolades like Best Buffalo Wing, Best Wild Wing and Best BBQ Wing on offer.

Vendors in the running this year’s saucy line up include some familiar Sheffield names like Abbeydale Road’s own Smashed and Pulled, as well as Highfield’s Wingies.

Alongside this will be the award-winning Eat the Bird, Hope You’re Hungry, Bad Boy Wings from Birmingham, and the award-winning Ginger Wings.

Attractions across all three days include axe-throwing, festival tunes, a huge spread of beer and bourbons and eating contests.

One includes the Flying Goose Wing Eating Competition, where festival goers compete against each other to see who can eat the most chicken wings in the fastest time.

There is also the deadly Lava Wing Challenge - where contestants try to eat eight of ‘the UK’s Hottest Wings.’

Wing Fest founder and ‘wing-leader’ Richard Thacker, says “no mere mortal can do it” and the challenge “causes carnage every time.”

He told The Star: “There’s always someone who thinks it just some spicy sauce they can handle and gets on stage. They’re always proven wrong.

“Wing Fest is a simple idea - get through the gate, here’s a hat, here’s a beer, here are some wings and some tunes, now have a blast.”

Richard, who grew up on a chicken farm, started out as a chicken wing street food vendor who created Wing Fest a decade ago to shine a spotlight on independent businesses and up-and-coming brands.

In his words, “the wing community is the absolute best.”

This year’s tenth anniversary awards are being sponsored by the delivery company Deliveroo, who is offering prizes for all of the winning traders.

Other partners include beer from Tiny Rebel, whiskey from The Busker, and sauciness from the Flying Goose Brand.

Tickets are available from the Wing Fest website. Purchases include a free trucker hat.