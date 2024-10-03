Autumn Lights promises "biggest firework spectacular Sheffield has ever seen"

By Richard Clein
Contributor
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 12:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Thousands of people are expected at next month’s Autumn Lights event in Sheffield with organisers promising “the biggest fireworks spectacular the city has ever seen.”

Autumn Lights is the UK’s largest touring firework spectacular and includes live music and other attractions to keep the crowds entertained.

Phats and Small are headlining with award-winning DJ and presenter Ryan Swain, fire-eaters and Spark!, the original LED drummers and party band HUGE all on the bill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The highlight of the Guy Fawkes night spectacular at Don Valley Bowl on 5th November, are two firework displays choreographed to music from around the world at 7.40pm and 9pm.

Entertainment for all the family at Autumn Lights SheffieldEntertainment for all the family at Autumn Lights Sheffield
Entertainment for all the family at Autumn Lights Sheffield

John Lowery from Autumn Lights said: “We’ve kept prices affordable for families with two firework shows and many other attractions for people to enjoy throughout the evening.

“The show is our biggest yet and with fairground rides, street food stalls and more bar areas, we’re hoping people will arrive in plenty of time so they can enjoy the full experience.

“There are still some tickets left so it’s not too late to miss out on Sheffield’s biggest fireworks spectacular.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets are priced £12.99 for adults and £5.99 (not including booking fee) for children aged 2-16 years old. There is free parking but food, drink and fairground rides are not included as part of the ticket price. Doors open at 4pm.

To book tickets go to www.autumnlights.co.uk or for more information follow on Facebook or Instagram: @autumnlightsuk

Related topics:SheffieldRyan SwainTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice