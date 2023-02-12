When a top travel writer asked people to name the ‘signature’ pub in cities across the UK, he forgot to include Sheffield.

But punters in the beer lover’s paradise were quick to set Simon Calder right, and suggestions for which pub in the city could rightfully came that title soon came pouring in. A number of much-loved Sheffield pubs were proposed but a couple of names kept popping up: The Fat Cat in Kelham Island and the Sheffield Tap at the railway station.

Mr Calder had originally asked for suggestions for the ‘signature’ pub in each UK city, saying he wanted to visit them all, but despite mentioning cities including Manchester, Leeds and Nottingham, he omitted Sheffield from the list.

Sheffield BID (Business Improvement District) replied: “You seem to have missed #Sheffield off that list Simon. We’ve got a couple in the city centre that could rightfully stake a claim. Maybe pop in to the Sheffield Tap at Sheffield Station and take it from there. Let us know when you’re visiting.”

The Sheffield Tap, at Sheffield railway station in the city centre, has been suggested as Sheffield's 'signature' pub, after the travel writer Simon Calder asked for suggestions of places to visit. The Fat Cat in Kelham Island was among the other top recommendations

Patrick Abel commented: "Bit alarming a travel expert forgot 4th biggest city and probably beer capital if the country. Sheffield has loads of great pubs including the Fat Cat, Kelham Tavern, Museum, Broadfield Tavern.”

Neil Skinner wrote: “No love for Sheffield? Real Ale Capital of the UK…and the birthplace of the craft beer revival. Fat Cat is probably where it began, next to Kelham island brewery. Make sure to visit Kelham Island museum too to see the mighty river don engine running.”

Tom Seymour commented: “For Sheffield: The Fat Cat (although some would argue the Kelham Island Tavern, which is next door). I'm also a big fan of the Sheaf View - great pub, probably still recovering from the sessions me and my mates had in a corner back in the noughties.”