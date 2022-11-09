Incredible 547-year survival story of Sheffield's oldest domestic building The Old Queens Head
The Old Queens Head is an incredible five-and-a-half centuries old and still going strong - as office and apartment blocks are put up around it.
The timber-framed boozer at 40 Pond Hill reportedly dates back to 1475. It has dodged the wrecking ball since then, despite every inch of surrounding land being redeveloped several times - including now. Enjoy these pictures of the Old Queen with her head held high.
