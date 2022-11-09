News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The Old Queens Head on Pond Hill has seen a lot of changes - even in the 39 years that separate these photos, from 1983 to today.

Incredible 547-year survival story of Sheffield's oldest domestic building The Old Queens Head

The Old Queens Head is an incredible five-and-a-half centuries old and still going strong - as office and apartment blocks are put up around it.​​​​​​​

By David Walsh
5 hours ago
Updated 9th Nov 2022, 10:33am

The timber-framed boozer at 40 Pond Hill reportedly dates back to 1475. It has dodged the wrecking ball since then, despite every inch of surrounding land being redeveloped several times - including now. Enjoy these pictures of the Old Queen with her head held high.

1. Standing alone

The Old Queens Head in 1983 stood alone on Pond Hill, with Park Hill flats visible behind.

Photo: .

Photo Sales

2. Dwarfed

Sheffield's oldest residential building is dwarfed by its newest - £27m office Endeavour under construction on Sheaf Street, which BT is set to move 1,000 workers into.

Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales

3. Acero

This is the boozer in 2018 when another neighbouring office block - Acero - was under construction just behind.

Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales

4. Student flats

Just up the road, £20m Vista student flats are under construction on a narrow plot sandwiched between Pond Street and Flat Street.

Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Sheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 3