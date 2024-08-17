Wendy’s, Sheffield: American fast food chain to give away free burgers to all students collecting exam results
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wendy’s, a fast-food burger chain with two locations in Sheffield, is helping students who are collecting their A-level or GCSE exam results to celebrate.
Students can claim a free burger with any purchase , this includes the ‘Dave’s Single’ cheeseburger, the chicken burger, or the spicy chicken burger.
Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails
All you have to do is take your 2024 results and show them at the counter.
The offer is running from August 17 to 25, and can be claimed at either the store on High Street in Sheffield City Centre, or the new store at Arena Court, near Meadowhall, which opened just this week.
For more information, please visit: https://www.wendys.com/en-gb
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.