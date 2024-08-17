Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All students can celebrate their exam results with free food this month.

Wendy’s, a fast-food burger chain with two locations in Sheffield, is helping students who are collecting their A-level or GCSE exam results to celebrate.

Students can claim a free burger with any purchase , this includes the ‘Dave’s Single’ cheeseburger, the chicken burger, or the spicy chicken burger.

Wendy's has just opened its second venue in Sheffield. | Wendy's UK

All you have to do is take your 2024 results and show them at the counter.

The offer is running from August 17 to 25, and can be claimed at either the store on High Street in Sheffield City Centre, or the new store at Arena Court, near Meadowhall, which opened just this week.

For more information, please visit: https://www.wendys.com/en-gb