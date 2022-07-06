Staff at The Cross Scythes - Thornbridge Taps in Derbyshire Lane, Meersbrook, have announced on Twitter that the venue will shut on Saturday, July 23.

They tweeted: “Our closing date is fast approaching! Three weeks tomorrow we say farewell. Make sure you mark the 23rd of July in your diary.”

In a separate post, the pub said they are planning a farewell party and appealed for a ‘local food vendor' to get in touch to be part of the event.

The pub is one of several in the area run by the Peak District-based Thornbridge Brewery.

The venue has more than 350 reviews from customers on Google and enjoys an average rating of 4.2 stars out of five, which suggests many customers will be sad to see the place go.

The Cross Scythes.

One reviewer described the pub as ‘dog friendly’ with ‘decent beer’ and ‘helpful bar staff’.