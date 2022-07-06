Kelu, which means sky in Sardinian dialect, promises to be a luxurious Mediterranean ‘sunset bar’ serving cocktails and food for customers who can also enjoy views over the city.

The owners of family-run Sardinian restaurant Domo, which opened about three years ago and has since become one of the most popular eateries in Kelham Island, are behind the venue.

The venue is being billed as a ‘Sardinian Sky Lounge’ and allows visitors to sit back and relax looking over the Sheffield skyline from the top of the Krynkl development – a cluster of shipping containers which also includes the award-winning and Michelin-recommended restaurant Joro.

Visitors will also get to experience self-service fine wines from an Enomatic fine wine dispenser – a wine vending machine – and believed to be one of the only ones operating in Sheffield.

The interior includes a retractable roof, plenty of greenery and a built in barbecue where there are plans to serve up BBQ seafood on Sundays. There are also plans to have live music.

Take a look inside.

Undefined: readMore

Undefined: readMore

1. Kelu Sardinian Sky Lounge Here's a first look inside the new venue. Ellie Grace Photography Photo: Ellie Grace Photography Photo Sales

2. Seating area Sit back and relax. Ellie Grace Photography Photo: Ellie Grace Photography Photo Sales

3. Menu The restaurant offers a wide food and drink selection. Ellie Grace Photography Photo: Ellie Grace Photography Photo Sales

4. Kelu 1.jpg Krynkl. Photo: submit Photo Sales