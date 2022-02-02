Mcdonald’s has rolled out the limited edition chicken version of its famous Big Mac today on Wednesday, February 2, and it is here until March 15.

The fast-food giant has replaced its signature beef patties with two crispy chicken fillets (similar to a chicken nugget) that are sandwiched between three toasted buns with a slice of cheese, lettuce, pickles and the legendary Big Mac sauce.

You can get your hands on one for £4.09 or £5.99 for the medium meal, which comes with fries and a drink.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chicken Big Mac has landed at Mcdonald's stores in the UK

It is 50p more expensive than a classic Big Mac, but prices vary between branches.

The Chicken Big Mac also has more calories at 544kcal compared to a Big Mac with 508kcal.

The new burger comes after McDonald's announced a shake-up of their menu, removing some of their breakfast items such as wraps and bagels.

Here's what we thought:

Sheffield Star lifestyle reporter Kian Rains said: “I’m a classic Big Mac lover, but I was pleasantly surprised by this chicken version – it certainly tastes a lot better than it looks.

“The combination of chicken, big mac sauce and cheese works extremely well. It also appears to be more filling than the usual Big Mac.

“However, I did notice that it had less sauce than usual, and for me, that was a disappointment.