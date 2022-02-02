We tried the new Chicken Big Mac at McDonald's in Sheffield – here’s what we thought
The Chicken Big Mac has been launched in McDonald's UK restaurants today – but how does it compare with the classic version.
Mcdonald’s has rolled out the limited edition chicken version of its famous Big Mac today on Wednesday, February 2, and it is here until March 15.
The fast-food giant has replaced its signature beef patties with two crispy chicken fillets (similar to a chicken nugget) that are sandwiched between three toasted buns with a slice of cheese, lettuce, pickles and the legendary Big Mac sauce.
You can get your hands on one for £4.09 or £5.99 for the medium meal, which comes with fries and a drink.
It is 50p more expensive than a classic Big Mac, but prices vary between branches.
The Chicken Big Mac also has more calories at 544kcal compared to a Big Mac with 508kcal.
The new burger comes after McDonald's announced a shake-up of their menu, removing some of their breakfast items such as wraps and bagels.
Here's what we thought:
Sheffield Star lifestyle reporter Kian Rains said: “I’m a classic Big Mac lover, but I was pleasantly surprised by this chicken version – it certainly tastes a lot better than it looks.
“The combination of chicken, big mac sauce and cheese works extremely well. It also appears to be more filling than the usual Big Mac.
“However, I did notice that it had less sauce than usual, and for me, that was a disappointment.
“Taking everything into account from the taste, texture and presentation, it is a great addition to the menu, and I’d possibly order again, although I think the classic Big Mac just edges it.”