McDonald's has announced that it will be removing the bagels and wraps from its popular breakfast menu - but will be keeping the McMuffins. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

The fast food chain has said it will be removing bagels and breakfast wraps from its early morning offerings.

It comes after the company trialled a ‘separation period’ with the staple breakfast items.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It announced the news in a tongue-in-cheek social media post, which reads: “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with Breakfast Bagels and Breakfast Wraps.

“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period, Breakfast Bagels & Breakfast Wraps will not be returning to the menu. We adore each other deeply but our love for the iconic McMuffin was simply too hard to ignore.

“We want our fans to know this is a mutual decision, to the extent that a bagel can make its own decision.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported our union. As for the rumours that there will be a new breakfast bap on the scene later this year...no comment.

“But now it’s time to say, “that’s a wrap”. And bagel.”

Devastated customers have replied to the post, sharing their disappointment at the decision to remove the popular items.

One wrote: “The bagels were the only reason I went there for breakfast”, while another commented: “So the two best breakfast items gone.”

Another disgruntled fan added: “Not interested in breakfast anymore. Wraps were the best! Completely ruined my morning cheers!”