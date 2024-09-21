Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Dog & Partridge is the pub every Sheffielder 'needs to visit' - so we spoke to landlord Conor McGowan about what makes a great Irish pub.

The boozer on Trippet Lane was a top choice when we asked readers for recommendations as part of Food and Drink month in The Star.

Sit down in the historic snug with Conor for a taste of why it’s so special.