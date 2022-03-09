Want the best restaurant roast dinner in the region? Try Bank House in Hathersage

Having grown up with a former chef mum who made the world’s best roasts almost every Sunday and a nana who also makes extraordinary Sunday dinners with vegetables homegrown in her allotment, I’ve become somewhat of a connoisseur of this beloved national dish.

It is probably a combination of this upbringing and having had too many while dining out that never quite hit the spot either because they missed a key ingredient like a Yorkshire pudding, the gravy was bland or the mix of vegetables was off that has made me wary of ordering a roast in restaurants.

Bank House in Hathersage.

But I decided to give Bank House a whirl, considering the crowds enjoying their food outside and the top reviews on TripAdvisor.

Its name was inspired by the building’s former occupants, NatWest, and it has embraced the history of the prime high street spot through its design, by keeping the former bank vault the central feature and building the bar around it.

The interior is modern with a vintage European twist and the team were all smartly dressed in matching uniforms.

Being prepared for a Sunday in the Peak District National Park, we felt a bit under-dressed in our walking gear but the waiting staff made us feel at home.

We were taken to our seats with a window view of lovely Hathersage and handed menus full of tempting dishes, many of which were tapas.

Shortly after opening in 2018, director Lawrence Key, who previously worked at Chatsworth, told The Star that the goal was to bring a little bit of Sheffield to Hope Valley and be more than a restaurant or pub with the feeling you are in a bar off la Rambla in Barcelona.

He added that all of their meat was delivered on foot from the butchers in the village, which they can see from the window.

We both ordered the roast beef and a side of focaccia with harissa hummus - because it sounded irresistible despite not being a traditional accompaniment.

I had a pint of diet coke, as the designated driver, and my passenger got a pint of Madri.

It wasn’t a long wait for our food, and it was the stuff of dreams: succulent beef, potatoes that were crispy on the outside and fluffy in the middle, Yorkshire pudding that soaked up the flavourful homemade gravy, creamy cauliflower cheese and mixed roasted seasonal vegetables.

The homemade focaccia and harissa hummus came with pomegranates and olive oil, and they were also out of this world - the hummus was probably the best dip I’ve ever tasted.

Being a Sheffield resident who visited Barcelona only a few months ago, I’d say they achieved their aim and beyond. I already cannot wait to go back and try more of their menu.