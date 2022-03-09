Great British Menu: 'It's proper game time' - Sheffield and Derbyshire chefs wow judges and make it to the next round

Luke French, chef director and culinary mastermind behind JÖRO restaurant in Kelham Island, showed off his culinary skills to an audience of millions when he appears on BBC Two’s popular Great British Menu on Tuesday night.

Appearing alongside him was Mark Aisthorpe, who cut his teeth as part of the University of Sheffield catering team and is now chef patron of the Bulls Head at Holymoorside.

They are battling it out to represent the North East and Yorkshire region and to earn the ultimate accolade of serving a dish at the final banquet.

This year’s series is celebrating 100 years of British Broadcasting with contestants tasked to reflect the theme in their cooking.

Luke’s starter and fish dishes were inspired by Butterflies and Brideshead Revisited, while Mark’s had a Heartbeat and Chucklevision theme.

Both Luke and Mark made it through to the next round of the competition, securing 14 and 16 points respectively from surprise judge Michael O’Hare, a previous Great British Menu winner.

Mark Aisthorpe, chef patron of the Bulls Head at Holymoorside, is among the region’s best chefs competing in the Great British Menu.

Luke said: “I’m really happy to be on top of the leader board, I wasn’t expecting it. Going into the main (course) this puts me in a strong position and I need to make sure absolutely everything is bang on and everything is perfect. It’s proper game time.”

Mark added that he was “really, really happy not to go out. I’m only a couple of points behind so I’m going to put everything into this main course and hopefully get up there right on top points.”

Leaving the competition was Bobby Geetha with 11 points, having only stepped in to compete with a week’s notice.

The three remaining chefs will now go through to tonight’s programme where presenter Andi Oliver will ask them to cook a main course, palate cleanser and dessert.

Two contenders will go through to the next round where they have to cook their six-course menu again and impress chef Tom Kerridge, holder of three Michelin stars, chef and restaurateur Nisha Katona, and comedian and host of a popular food podcast, Ed Gamble.

In addition, they’ll have to win over guest judge, Si King of the Hairy Bikers.

Only one of the chefs will triumph and go through to the national finals to represent North East and Yorkshire.