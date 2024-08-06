A-Level students can enjoy free food at a Sheffield city centre restaurant with no minimum spend on results day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wagamama is marking A-Level results day for the first time, where 46 of its restaurants across the nation will be serving up a side and a drink on the house for celebrating students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant at Leopold Square in the city centre is one of only two in South Yorkshire participating, along with one at Dome Leisure Point, Herten Way, Doncaster.

Thursday, August 15, will see thousands of students heading to their colleges and sixth forms to pick up their A-Level exam results. As well as marking the end of an era, it will see their next steps paved out, whether it be university, an apprenticeship, or a full-time job.

Wagamama at Sheffield City Centre will be giving away free sides and drinks to students on A-Level results day through their customer loyalty scheme. | PA/Wagamama

With no required minimum spend required at Wagamama, all A-Level students have to do to get involved is sign up to the new loyalty programme, soul club, and show their 2024 A-Level results at any participating restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch of soul club was announced in July. Members can earn menu items, exclusive content, access to events, merch and engage with a new lineup of ambassadors, including GK Barry, Alfie Cooks and Rahel Stephanie.

Further information can be found at: https://www.wagamama.com/noodle-union