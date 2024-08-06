Wagamama, Sheffield: Free food and drinks for students on A-Level Results Day at city centre restaurant
Wagamama is marking A-Level results day for the first time, where 46 of its restaurants across the nation will be serving up a side and a drink on the house for celebrating students.
The restaurant at Leopold Square in the city centre is one of only two in South Yorkshire participating, along with one at Dome Leisure Point, Herten Way, Doncaster.
Thursday, August 15, will see thousands of students heading to their colleges and sixth forms to pick up their A-Level exam results. As well as marking the end of an era, it will see their next steps paved out, whether it be university, an apprenticeship, or a full-time job.
With no required minimum spend required at Wagamama, all A-Level students have to do to get involved is sign up to the new loyalty programme, soul club, and show their 2024 A-Level results at any participating restaurant.
The launch of soul club was announced in July. Members can earn menu items, exclusive content, access to events, merch and engage with a new lineup of ambassadors, including GK Barry, Alfie Cooks and Rahel Stephanie.
Further information can be found at: https://www.wagamama.com/noodle-union
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.