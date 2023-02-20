A new vegetarian kebab shop housed within a Sheffield city centre foodhall is to mark its grand opening by giving away 50 kebabs in exchange for a small, suggested donation to Turkey and Syria earthquake relief.

The owners of V|OR|V Presents the Grill House says the menu will focus on vegetarian and vegan kebabs, small plates, and sides, opting to use humble, locally sourced vegetables to recreate much-loved Middle-Eastern flavours, rather than ‘fake meats’.

The new eatery is set to host a grand opening on Friday, February 24 when they are set to give away 50 kebabs in exchange for a small ‘suggested donation to Turkey and Syria earthquake relief’.

Kelham Island veggie and vegan specialists V|OR|V have opened a second site in the Orchard Square food hall, Sheffield Plate

Co-owner Matt Burgess said: “It pained us greatly to see the recent news about the disaster in Turkey and Syria. It’s no secret that we owe a lot of what we are launching at Grill House to the rich food of the region that gave birth to the kebab and so much more.

“We want to share our kebabs to all who can make it on Friday, February 24, 2-5PM, with 50 kebabs up for grabs for a small donation to the Diasters Emergency Commitee to directly help those in desperate need.

“We hope to see you there and we send love to the Turkish and Syrian communities affected.”

In addition to kebabs, the menu will also offer a selection of seasonal meat-free meze dishes and sides at reasonable prices.

Diners will also be able to pick up much-loved dishes from V|OR|V, such as grilled Yorkshire Halloumi with Sheffield Honey, and Korean Fried Kohlrabi make a return alongside plenty of new favourites and specials.

The bread on offer will be made fresh by Lovely Rita’s bakehouse just one mile down the road and the mushrooms for their Mushroom Adana kebab are grown to order by Seven in Neepsend.

Matt says that part of the thinking behind opening a second site is to help keep the original restaurant sustainable, as many businesses are forced to close due to the spiralling costs of utilities and and cost of living crisis.

He believes that by opening the new kitchen they will be able to access day time city-centre trade, a faster paced service, and takeaway options – all of which are not viable at the Kelham Island restaurant.