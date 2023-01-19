A popular Sheffield restaurant is expanding its empire with a new veggie kebab shop, housed within a city centre food hall.

Kelham Island veggie and vegan specialists V|OR|V have revealed plans to open a second site in the Orchard Square food hall, Sheffield Plate.

V|OR|V Presents the Grill House is set to open in February, and owners say it will focus on vegetarian and vegan kebabs, small plates, and sides, opting to use humble, locally sourced vegetables to recreate those much-loved Middle-Eastern flavours, rather than ‘fake meats’.

They say they are confident the new site will ‘retain the high-quality diners’ have come to expect from their Cornish Street restaurant, but in a fast-casual dining setting that, for the first time, also allows them to provide a dedicated takeaway service through Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

Co-owner Matt Burgess said: “When we were approached by Sheffield Plate, we jumped at the chance to get involved – it was kind of a no-brainer. It’s something that we’ve wanted to do for a while and we’re looking forward to adding to the vegan and vegetarian options at Sheffield Plate.

“The Grill House is going to be a Middle Eastern inspired, vegan kebab house offering two kebabs and six small plates, similar to what you would find at the restaurant, as well as a couple of sides.The aim with the menu is to create faster food, still using fresh vegetable and no fake meats. It’ll be the same high quality as this place, just a more accessible version, and it’s food anyone can eat and enjoy.”

In addition to kebabs, the menu will also offer a selection of seasonal meat-free meze dishes and sides at reasonable prices.

Diners will also be able to pick up much-loved dishes from V|OR|V, such as grilled Yorkshire Halloumi with Sheffield Honey, and Korean Fried Kohlrabi make a return alongside plenty of new favourites and specials.

The bread on offer will be made fresh by Lovely Rita’s bakehouse just one mile down the road and the mushrooms for their Mushroom Adana kebab are grown to order by Seven in Neepsend.

Matt says that part of the thinking behind opening a second site is to help keep the original restaurant sustainable, as many businesses are forced to close due to the spiralling costs of utilities and and cost of living crisis.

He believes that by opening the new kitchen they will be able to access day time city-centre trade, a faster paced service, and takeaway options – all of which are not viable at the Kelham Island restaurant.

Matt said: “It’s virtually impossible to keep this place going as it stands, and we’re doing an incredibly good job sustaining it, but one of the reasons we want to open this new site is to is to reach a broader field of customers, and add another string to our bow to bring more customers into both sides.

“We’re incredibly excited about it and it’s something we wouldn’t be able to achieve without our incredible team. We’re taking this opportunity and running with it. Fingers crossed it’s going to fly out!”

Executive chef Danny Lynn is set to bring the menu together and says his enduring obsession with kebabs has inspired the exploration of Turkish tastes and the rest of the Levant region.

He said: “With the Grill House, we aim to deliver these exciting flavours by using the best locally sourced sustainable ingredients we can get our hands on.” Explains Danny: “We’re essentially doing a kebab shop but, without diminishing what other people do, I think the thing that’s unique about us is we’re not using any fake meats. It’ll be the best kebab you’ve never had!”

V|OR|V Presents the Grill House becomes the latest addition to a revamped Sheffield Plate, that also recently welcomed another popular Sheffield independent, Whaletown Coffee, to its city-centre food hall ranks.

Sheffield Plate manager Richard Ledger said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be introducing V|or|V into our family of brands down at Sheffield Plate, we can’t wait to start working with them.