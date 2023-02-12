Sheffield restaurant Viraaj has been named as a finalist in the Nation’s Curry Awards.

The well known restaurant on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, has been shortlisted in the Indian Restaurant of The Year category. The restaurant is well reviewed with visitors describing it as “one of the best restaurants in Sheffield.”

The manager of Viraaj, Sufi Miah, said: “I, myself, our award winning Chef Abdul Rouf and all the team and customers at Viraaj restaurant are very happy and excited by the news we are a finalist which is a great achievement. A very big Thank you to all our customers and everyone for nominating us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The black-tie awards ceremony will take place on Monday, February 20 and is being held in Manchester.

Viraaj on Chestefield Road, Woodseats, Sheffield, is in the running for a national award

The awards aim to highlight the growth of the Asian curry sector and recognise the achievements of those who work their hardest to perfect every meal.

A spokesperson from event organiser, Oceanic Consulting, said: “The curry campaign has been hugely successful across the UK with Scottish, English and London editions to the awards. The Nation’s Curry Awards will be a brilliant night of fun, food and celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite the many challenges facing the curry industry, these awards prove how much talent there is fuelling the industry, satisfying all of our curry cravings. We have an abundance of talent and fierce competition this year and we wish best of luck to all finalists.”