Sheffield retro: 14 pictures of people partying the night away at legendary bars the Leadmill, Casbah, Corporation and Walkabout

We all love a big night out don’t we?

By Errol Edwards
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 4:45 am

Whether you’re out and about in West Street, Division Street or further a-field down Ecclesall Road or Kelham Island, the Steel City has plenty to offer.

We pulled together a list of pictures showing revellers partying the night away at iconic bars including the Leadmill, Corporation, Casbah and Walkabout.

At the leadmill from left: Helen, Jo and Kathryn

Can you spot any familiar faces?

From left - Gracie Kate and Nicola Parker at the Leadmill
From left - Heather and Michelle at 'Juice' in the Leadmill.
From the left - Sally and Rachel at SHAG at The Leadmill.

At the leadmill Guy and Liz.
Laura, Kristina, Lauren, Hollie and Hannah at the Leadmill
Joe Giccominato, Asley Lavenich and Steve Costello who took part in a world record attempt for Australia Day back in 2004
Skippy was joined by staff members Casey Asham and Nathan Francis outside the Walkabout bar on Carver Street, to celebrate Australia Day Photo:

Celebrating Australia Day in this year by joining a world record attempt on the Tim Tam Slam to be staged at Walkabout, Carver Street. 2004 Locals will be among the 30,000 people across the country to simultaneously dunk and suck the renowned Tim Tam Australian biscuit. Pictured are Angeline Bicker, Jamie Davidson, Katie Vaines in 2004
England fans outside Walkabout bar in Sheffield in 2018
Staff at Sheffield's Walkabout ready for the Six Nations rugby which was shown at the Australian bar in 2004
Sheffield football fans in 2013 at Sheffield's Walkabout

A picture of Lisa and Kyler from 18 years ago at Corparation
Chris Graham's Mohawk at The Corporation
