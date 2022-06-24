Toby Carvery giving away free meals in Sheffield this weekend - if you do this job

The restaurant in Sheffield Road, Dronfield, is inviting British military personnel to enjoy a free breakfast, carvery or main meal to celebrate Armed Forces Day.

The special offer is open to all military personnel including serving troops, reserves, veterans and cadets.

Toby Carvery in Dronfield.

All recipients need to do to claim their free meal is download a voucher from the Toby Carvery app and present it along with their military ID.

This is the fifth time Toby Carvery has supported UK troops in this way and in June 2019 more than 5,000 military personnel headed out to one of their restaurants to take up the offer.