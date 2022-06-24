Roxy Ballroom is set to open in Wellington Street by late July or early August.

The 15, 500 sq ft venue will include beer pong, pool, ice-free curling, duckpin bowling and a shuffleboard.

The interior of Roxy.

This will be the latest addition to the Heart of the City scheme – a £470 million project to regenerate part of the city centre.

The modernised venue will feature a bold and contemporary look, with customised graffiti art, neon lighting and a stylish interior design. It will also create about 45 new jobs.

It will be based underneath Telephone House, which was also once a ballroom dancing hall and ironically a nightclub known as Roxy Disco during the 1980s and 90s.

A tempting American-style food menu of pizzas and mini bites will complement Roxy’s extensive

Pool tables.

drinks list, which includes both classic and signature cocktails and 16 beers and craft ales. An eclectic

rock and indie playlist will complete the vibe of the new Roxy.

Joel Mitchell, brand development and commercial manager for Roxy Leisure, said: ‘’After several years of success in some of the north’s most prolific cities, it was only a matter of time before Roxy found a home in Sheffield.

"The Telephone House venue is simply perfect, with plenty of room for our wealth of gaming options and a prime location in the heart of the city’s buzzing nightlife scene.’’

The shuffleboard.

‘’Whether you’re out for a bite to eat and a few games of shuffleboard or need to host a lively stag

or hen do with lots of different personalities to please, Roxy is the ultimate all-in-one entertainment

venue. We look forward to welcoming the people of Sheffield to our newest bar and am confident

the unique Roxy formula will resonate with locals.’’

The site of the new venue.

The Sheffield venue is the latest in the UK fort the brand, which also has a presence in Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool, Nottingham, Birmingham and Bristol.

Kate Martin, executive director of City Futures at Sheffield City Council, said: “The Roxy Ballroom will be a fantastic new addition to Sheffield’s night-time offer. We’re all about celebrating fun in this city and I’m really pleased that Roxy Leisure have chosen Sheffield as the home of their new venue.”

Joel Mitchell, brand development manager at Roxy Leisure, which will operate the site, believes Heart of the City has presented the perfect opportunity for the company to open their first venue in the Steel City.

He said: “This is an incredible location and we can’t wait to bring the Roxy experience to the city very soon. Roxy and Sheffield are a perfect for each other and we are very excited to finally come to a city that we have wanted to be in for a long time.”

Alex Hyams, senior leasing manager at Queensberry – a strategic development partner on Heart of the City, said: “We’re delighted to be able to announce that Roxy Leisure has signed up and that they plan to open in the summer. They are a top-quality operator and their venues have a real sense of character and personality, which will definitely bring something new to the city centre."