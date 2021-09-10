This year's Steel City beer and cider festival in Sheffield is going 'on tour'

The Sheffield branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has decided against holding their annual Steel City beer and cider festival at Kelham Island Museum as normal due to what they describe as ‘uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus situation’.

Instead, the festival will be held at venues located across the city between Thursday, October 7 and Sunday, October 11, a number of which will be running special events such as: a tap takeover; brewery tour; live music; quiz and/or an increased range of beers and ciders.

Sheffield CAMRA press officer Elliott Green said: “It’s been a really tough year for the industry, and this means we can showcase all of the fantastic pubs Sheffield has to offer...it’s a chance for Sheffield’s pubs to come together.”

Last year’s festival, which would have been the event’s 46,was also cancelled due to the pandemic.

All of the participating venues, which include the Beer House; Blake Hotel; Dorothy Pax; Itchy Pig; Shakespeares and Sheffield Tap, will contribute towards the cost of promoting the four-day event.

Any surplus funds will be donated to the Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, and punters will also be encouraged to make individual donations to the charity using QR codes that will be available to use in a number of participating venues.

The venues taking part in the festival, which is being sponsored by timber merchants, Arnold Laver, are split by area, and are all easily reached by public transport.