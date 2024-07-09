'The UK's best pork pies' made in Barnsley: Percy Turner's pork pies have people queueing around the block
“These are the best pork pies in the world. “I’ve eaten 20,000 of them since I started coming aged 17. Probably more,” said Keith Pennington.
The 55 year-old is from Jump in Barnsley where the P. Turner and Sons Butchers has been since 1937.
Keith, who now lives in Hoyland, said: “I’ve cut my pork pies down to just one a day so I don’t put too much weight on.”
Keith thanks his svelte figure to limiting his daily intake of Percy’s pork pies and his walks.
He said: “I walk to shop every morning, that keeps me like this.”
At the helm of this pork pie paradise is Gary Percy Turner who took over from his father Percy when he passed away in 2022.
When Gary’s Dad Percy went to work at a pork pie makers in his younger years it was here he learned the art of hand made pork pies which he later took back to his fathers’ butchers.
For the past 30 years, Percy’s have been selling thousands of pork pies each week.
Gary said: “We don’t tell people how many we sell but it’s ‘uggins’ of them.”
Every morning pork pies are freshly made with “the best quality ingredients.”
During busy seasons customers can be seen queuing around the block to get their hands on a small pork pie.
The village of Jump itself only has a population of 1,000 people and has a rich history in coal mining between the 19th and 20th century.
It’s surrounded by a picturesque countryside. It’s believed to get its unusual name from a stream or “jump” which used to run through the village.
The village is a “close knit” community, said Gary who was brought up in the area.
Despite relocating to Wombwell he’s been returning to work at the family Butchers’ since he was 17.
“I’ll never be bored of pork pies. I often have one for my dinner.”
Over the years Gary, who’s almost 50, has served people from all over the world including Dickie Bird.
Gary added: “Now the vegan thing has gone out of fashion again, pork pies are back being popular.”
Would Gary ever consider making vegan pork pies?
“I’d retire first,” he joked.
