The Steel Cauldron: Sheffield's wizard-themed venue launches new 'potions and street food' menu

Special launch events to mark this will be held at The Steel Cauldron in Broomhill on Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28.

Visitors can expect cocktails and street food from two local takeaways.

Cocktails at The Steel Cauldron.

Owner Robert Downham said: “We are tucked round a corner in Broomhill (which is quiet anyway) and a lot of people still don't know we’re a bar in the evening. We want to change this!

"We want to create a night time venue that is fun, inclusive and safe. A bar for people that want to have few magical drinks (alcoholic or otherwise), meet friendly people, play a game, eat scrumptious food and all in a wonderfully quirky environment.”

Customers can order from popular Broomhill takeaways Burger Land and El Greco.

Visitors will get a free welcome drink, special offers on cocktails throughout the evening, closeup magic from the resident ‘wizards’ and even a wand making competition.