Gareth Southgate’s squad won last night’s match against Denmark with an impressive 2-1 victory, landing them a place in the final againt Italy who beat Spain 4-2 on penalties on Tuesday.

The final will take place on Sunday, July 11 with a kick-off time of 8pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tables are filling up fast for spaces to watch the England vs Italy Euro 2020 final on Sunday at pubs and bars across Sheffield. Photo: Dean Atkins Photography.

Sheffield is set to be extremely busy with fans enjoying the game and pubs and bars across the city will be showing the match on the big screen.

But there has been such high demand that some establishments are already having to turn people away as they are fully booked.

Peddler Market in Kelham Island has tweeted asking people not to get in touch about Sunday night’s game as there are no spaces available.

Two Thirds Beer Co, the craft beer bar, kitchen and bottle shop on Abbeydale Road which opened in late 2019, has also put out a statement to say it is fully booked for the England vs Italy Euro final on Sunday. Owners are urging people not to try and book a space as they will be unsuccessful.

The modern two-storey sports bar on Division Street, Common Room, has said it is fully booked for tables in the bar after 6pm on Sunday, but has space for walk-ins in the lead-up to the big game and has space all day and evening in the pool hall.

New Barrack Tavern, the real ale pub on Penistone Road in Hillsborough, is another of the bars that has no space left on Sunday night, and owners have thanked people for their continued support after such a difficult year.

Luxury Ecclesall Road sports bar and grill The Wildcard has also said it is fully booked for all tables for Sunday’s final, but does have tables available in the afternoon for anyone who fancies a pre-match lunch.

It’s not all bad news, though, if you are still looking for somewhere to go to soak up the atmosphere and enjoy the football.

The Big Tree in Woodseats, which has become famous throughout the Euros for its incredible display of flags and housing excited punters from 7am on game days, opened its bookings for Sunday’s final at 12pm today and says it still has spaces available outside.

The Porter Brook on Ecclesall Road is still encouraging people to book a table, and Walkabout in the city centre has also advertised that it still has spaces available.

The Ball in Crookes and The Devonshire Arms on Herries Road, both owned by Greene King, are two more of the pubs that have said there is still a chance of getting a table on Sunday evening.