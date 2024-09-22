The Parrot Club: Popular cocktail bar in trendy Neepsend announces closure and start of something new
The Parrot Club at 92 Burton Road, Neepsend, “will cease to exist as you know it” in a few weeks, according to a Facebook post. But, it adds, the story is “only just starting”.
When asked if it was because of the double yellow lines which have blanketed the area recently, the firm responded: “We ain’t leaving the area my man. Time for a change. We most certainly won’t let a couple of yellow lines stop us!”
Parrot Club Bars was set up by Andrew O'Hara in 2019.
In 2021 it ran into trouble when it built a lean-to rain shelter which covered a famous Pete McKee mural of of Frank the whippet tucking into a packet of Hobnobs. Following an outcry, it was scaled back to reveal the mural in its glory.
The firm posted: “We’ve had a few amazing years at the Parrot Club and we are grateful to all customers, friends, staff and suppliers past and present.
“We are incredibly sad and excited to announce that the Parrot Club will cease to exist as you know it in a few weeks. But the story is only just starting……….
“Before we tell you more we hope you will join this for the last few weekends where we will have big parties, incredible specials, amazing deals and a damn good last hurrah.
“With all the love to the fine city of Sheffield and its people.”
