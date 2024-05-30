Kelham Pride: Parade times, line-up and venues - all we know about Sheffield’s new LGBTQ+ event this weekend
For the first time, an event celebrating and bringing together the LGBTQ+ community will take place at venues across Kelham Island and Neepsend on Saturday, June 1.
As well as a marching parade, live entertainment including musicians, drag queens, comedians and guest speakers will be on hand to provide a feel-good festival feel.
There will also be a variety of food stalls, signage and drop-in sessions for advice, guidance and support from relevant charities, plus a number of family-friendly activities throughout the day for all ages.
The new event comes from the Kelham Island & Neepsend Community Alliance (KINCA) to promote social inclusion and build a welcoming neighbourhood. Organisers say: “It is a free entry event celebrating and bringing together the local LGBTQ+ community and their allies… We hope to see you all strut your stuff and celebrate with us!”
Ahead of this year's first Kelham Pride, here's everything you need to know.
What time and where will Kelham Pride parade be?
- Time: 1pm
- Starting point: Kelham Island Museum
- End point: The main stage on Burton Road
- Can I join? At the time of writing, applications to join the walking parade were still open. To find out more, please visit: https://www.kelhampride.com/Parade-2024
What entertainment is included in the line-up for Kelham Pride?
KINCA has outlined a stellar line-up of acts to take to the main stage on Burton Road. Hosting the stage during the one-day event will be non-binary drag artist Bipolar Abdul and Sheffield’s own King Confuza.
The duo will be introducing the following stars:
- Kavita
- Mass Karaoke With Dj Chris
- Electric Blue
- Haus Of Gaga
- King Confuza
- Mx Rio
- Cobalt Tales
- Ivy Alexxander
- Sam Beagles
- D’rama Qween
- Gordon Pocket
What venues will be joining Kelham Pride?
Many venues across Kelham Island and Neepsend will be hosting their own entertainment and events as part of the day of celebration. Just some of those confirmed include:
- Peddler
- Yellow Arch
- Alder Bar
- Factory Floor
- Neepsend Social
- Happy's
- Parrot Club
- Grafters
- Kelham Kitchen & Wine Bar
What family-friendly activities will there be at Kelham Pride?
In order to make the event as inclusive as possible, there will be a range of events and entertainment suitable for all ages at Kelham Pride.
From 12 noon, children can sparkle under the sunshine after visiting the glitter artist at Kelham Island Museum.
Throughout the rest of the day, Sheffield LGBT+ youth charity SAYiT will be hosting a family area on Percy Street with a range of activities. This includes:
- Badge making, from 12noon to 1.30pm
- Flag/banner decoration, from 1.30pm to 3pm
- Pride sign making, from 3pm to 4.30pm
- Stress ball making, from 4.30pm to 6pm
For more information about the free one-day event, please visit: https://www.kelhampride.com/
