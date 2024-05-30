Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family-friendly event will have activities and entertainment for all ages

For the first time, an event celebrating and bringing together the LGBTQ+ community will take place at venues across Kelham Island and Neepsend on Saturday, June 1.

As well as a marching parade, live entertainment including musicians, drag queens, comedians and guest speakers will be on hand to provide a feel-good festival feel.

There will also be a variety of food stalls, signage and drop-in sessions for advice, guidance and support from relevant charities, plus a number of family-friendly activities throughout the day for all ages.

Pictured is a previous Sheffield Pride celebration in Barkers Pool and Devonshire Green. Photo: Sarah Washbourn

The new event comes from the Kelham Island & Neepsend Community Alliance (KINCA) to promote social inclusion and build a welcoming neighbourhood. Organisers say: “It is a free entry event celebrating and bringing together the local LGBTQ+ community and their allies… We hope to see you all strut your stuff and celebrate with us!”

Ahead of this year's first Kelham Pride, here's everything you need to know.

What time and where will Kelham Pride parade be?

Time: 1pm

Starting point: Kelham Island Museum

End point: The main stage on Burton Road

Can I join? At the time of writing, applications to join the walking parade were still open. To find out more, please visit: https://www.kelhampride.com/Parade-2024

What entertainment is included in the line-up for Kelham Pride?

KINCA has outlined a stellar line-up of acts to take to the main stage on Burton Road. Hosting the stage during the one-day event will be non-binary drag artist Bipolar Abdul and Sheffield’s own King Confuza.

The duo will be introducing the following stars:

Kavita

Mass Karaoke With Dj Chris

Electric Blue

Haus Of Gaga

King Confuza

Mx Rio

Cobalt Tales

Ivy Alexxander

Sam Beagles

D’rama Qween

Gordon Pocket

What venues will be joining Kelham Pride?

Many venues across Kelham Island and Neepsend will be hosting their own entertainment and events as part of the day of celebration. Just some of those confirmed include:

Peddler

Yellow Arch

Alder Bar

Factory Floor

Neepsend Social

Happy's

Parrot Club

Grafters

Kelham Kitchen & Wine Bar

What family-friendly activities will there be at Kelham Pride?

In order to make the event as inclusive as possible, there will be a range of events and entertainment suitable for all ages at Kelham Pride.

From 12 noon, children can sparkle under the sunshine after visiting the glitter artist at Kelham Island Museum.

Throughout the rest of the day, Sheffield LGBT+ youth charity SAYiT will be hosting a family area on Percy Street with a range of activities. This includes:

Badge making, from 12noon to 1.30pm

Flag/banner decoration, from 1.30pm to 3pm

Pride sign making, from 3pm to 4.30pm

Stress ball making, from 4.30pm to 6pm