A major refurbishment programme is under way at a famous Sheffield city centre pub which has changed hands after nearly 30 years.

The Old House on Devonshire Street had been run by True North since 1994, when it was known as The Halcyon. It was just the second venue to be operated by the chain, which today has more than a dozen bars and pubs around Sheffield.

But True North has handed over the reins at the pub to Vocation Brewery to breathe a ‘new lease of life’ into the venue.

Before final orders were called one last time on Sunday, January 29, customers were offered 20 per cent off all drinks.

The Old House on Devonshire Street is undergoing a refurbishment after changing hands

The Old House, which was put up for sale last autumn for £75,000, described the change of owners as the ‘end of an era’ but said Vocation Brewery would be ‘breathing a new lease of life into our much-loved venue’.

True North’s managing director Kane Yeardley said The Old House had been 'ahead of the curve’ in many ways, from getting in on the gin revolution early to serving great British and European beers and bespoke cocktails mixed by staff who were passionate about their craft.

