Popular Sheffield pub The Old House on Devonshire Street for sale and could be yours for £75,000

The Old House on Devonshire Street in Sheffield city centre is up for sale for £75,000.

By Harry Harrison
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 8:33 am

The Old House is a city centre pub, long established in the Sheffield bar scene, found on the busy Devonshire Street, near Devonshire Green.

The high footfall location makes it a very popular pub.

Take a look through these photos inside this pub if you are interested in taking it on as a new business venture.

If you want to learn more about this investment opportunity, you can find the sale page on Rightmove, here.

1. The Old House

The Old House on Devonshire Street in Sheffield city centre is for sale and could be yours for £75,000 for a 10 year lease. The rent is £55,000 per annum.

Photo: Rightmove

2. The Old House

The Old House is on busy Devonshire Street, which is popular with those on nights out. The street comprises of a mix of bars, restaurants and shops.

Photo: Rightmove

3. The Old House

The Old House on Devonshire Street is a spacious bar with a traditional feel.

Photo: Rightmove

4. The Old House

The Old House currently trades five days a week - from Wednesday through to Sunday. There is potential to increase the opening hours to trade seven days a week from lunch to early morning.

Photo: Rightmove

