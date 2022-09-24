Popular Sheffield pub The Old House on Devonshire Street for sale and could be yours for £75,000
The Old House on Devonshire Street in Sheffield city centre is up for sale for £75,000.
The Old House is a city centre pub, long established in the Sheffield bar scene, found on the busy Devonshire Street, near Devonshire Green.
The high footfall location makes it a very popular pub.
Take a look through these photos inside this pub if you are interested in taking it on as a new business venture.
If you want to learn more about this investment opportunity, you can find the sale page on Rightmove, here.
Page 1 of 2