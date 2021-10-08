The new Sheffield seafood restaurant that is making a splash with diners

Neon Fish opened on Archer Road, Millhouses, in the site previously occupied by beloved Italian restaurat Marco at Milano, on September 17.

It is owned by restaurant manager Gracie Anderson and chef Cary Brown who has made a name for himself through the 13 other food establishments in Sheffield and South Yorkshire he has been associated with, including the old Charnwood Hotel where he was head chef, before setting up Carriages in Abbeydale Road South and a string of other restaurants including highly-acclaimed Slammers at Hunters Bar and The Limes in Barnsley.

His vision for Neon Fish is simple: to sell high quality, incredibly fresh seafood that will have been ‘swimming in the sea yesterday,’ in an establishment that prides itself on ‘attentive’ service and cultivating the type of atmosphere that makes for the ‘ultimate dining experience’.

Neon Fish at Millhouses the latest venture by chef Cary Brown in Sheffield. Pictured left to right are: Kay Piggitt; Gracie Anderson; Cary Brown and Oscar Spooner

“The emphasis is on the quality of the seafood and the simplicity and attentiveness of the staff,” said Cary, who trained at Granville College, now known as Sheffield College, and counts Claridge’s in London among the establishments he has worked at.

He says Neon Fish, which overlooks Millhouses Park, has daily deliveries of fresh seafood that has been caught along the British coastline.

Among the seafood dishes diners can expect to order at Neon Fish are lobster, crab, king prawns, oysters, langoustines, smoked salmon, traditional fish and chips, grilled monkfish as well as a selection of fish from their daily catch.

One of the two available dining rooms at Neon Fish

Neon Fish also offers an ‘afternoon tea from the sea,’ with three tiers of smoked marinated and brined sea food and a fine selection of potted and poached shell fish, costing £40 for two.

In addition to seafood, those eating at Neon Fish can also enjoy a range of meat dishes including steaks such as cote d’boeuf and a traditional Sunday lunch.

Neon Fish has enjoyed a busy first couple of weeks, and Cary advises that those hoping to dine there to book a week in advance to avoid disappointment.

It is already proving popular with diners who have raved about the restaurant online, invariably describing it as a ‘fabulous’ establishment with ‘delicious food’ and ‘excellent service’.

The memorable sign in place at Neon Fish

There are two rooms with the capacity for 30 people in one room, and 20 in the other, a space that Cary says has been decked out as a ‘quirky,’ ‘sea food shack’.

The restaurant is open Thursday to Sunday, and for more information please visit: https://theneonfish.co.uk/