Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A famous Sheffield pub, renowned for its live music, is set to reopen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Harley, on Glossop Road, is where a young Arctic Monkeys cut their teeth, while other big bands like The xx and Royal Blood also played there during their early days.

But it hasn’t traded properly since January this year, opening for just one evening a week under its previous operators, according to the new team in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harley pub on Glossop Road, Sheffield, which is set to reopen on Monday, July 22, under new management | National World

It is set to reopen properly on Monday, July 22, under new management, who have said the ‘beloved venue’ will be back ‘better than ever’.

Announcing the news this week, they told people to ‘get ready for a fresh experience’ and a ‘new era of The Harley’.

The Harley has led a troubled existence in recent years.

It first shut back in April 2019, due to what bosses at the time said were financial problems, before reopening later that year after the building’s owners Mitchells & Butlers decided to take over running the premises itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It then closed for 18 months during the Covid pandemic, starting with the first lockdown in March 2020, before welcoming back punters in September 2021.

The Harley is one of Sheffield’s most celebrated live music venues. It’s even been credited with helping to start the hugely popular Tramlines festival, as staff there were involved in programming the early events. Further details about the reopening are yet to be shared by The Harley’s new managers.

But the fact its Facebook page describes the venue as ‘Sheffield’s iconic home of live music’ suggests it will remain true to its roots - unlike when it briefly reopened as a sports bar to the dismay of many of its regulars.