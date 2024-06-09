The George Hathersage: Old coaching inn near Sheffield to reopen eight months after disaster
A 500-year-old coaching inn near Sheffield will reopen this month after being closed for eight months due to flooding.
The George in Hathersage will be back in business on June 13 following a ‘full refurbishment’ on the ground floor. In October, Storm Babet caused floods which affected the dining area, restaurant, kitchen and eight bedrooms.
Rob Hattersley, owner of Longbow Bars & Restaurants, which owns The George, said the damage “was unbelievable.”
He added: “Staff tried in vain to protect our beloved, historic pub but there was nothing we could do. The water poured in and the place was engulfed, affecting the kitchen and ground-floor bedrooms immediately.
“I have been so impressed with how our staff have pulled together while The George has been going through an extensive drying out and refurbishment period.“
Now, historic features have been restored. furniture has been refurbished, new floors laid and wallpaper hung and the toilets revamped, he said.
General manager Alice Houghton said: “We really can't wait to welcome everyone back to The George. We've used the time we've been closed to improve training, raise standards and get ready for a busy, bustling summer.”
