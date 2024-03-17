One of the Peak District’s most recognisable pubs - visited by thousands of Sheffielders every year - has unveiled a half-a-mllion pound makeover.
Much-loved walkers pub, The Bulls Head in Castleton, now promises a warm and inviting atmosphere, according to owner Robinsons brewery, of Stockport.
It boasts a modern-country aesthetic, open fires, revamped en-suite bedrooms, a coffee shop and ‘designated seating area’.
The business has issued photos to entice visitors - see what you think.
1. Bulls Head
The Bulls Head Castleton has had a 'stunning' £500,000 makeover
2. New timber bar
Internally, the Bulls Head has had a full refurbishment, with the installation of a brand new timber bar. Following a modern-country aesthetic throughout, country fabrics have been used on light shades, furniture and seating, complemented by new rustic flooring and old black beams sandblasted back to their natural golden oak colour.
3. 'Cosy and earthy'
With the comforting glow of open fires partnered with antler wall and pendant lighting, The Bulls Head offers a 'cosy and earthy' feel, creating the perfect setting to unwind and enjoy offerings from a new food menu, featuring delicious pub classics.
4. Five bedrooms
Five en-suite bedrooms have been restored, featuring all-new furniture, carpets, and decorations. Each room has been furnished to create a relaxing atmosphere and a tranquil retreat for guests to enjoy after a country walk and food.
