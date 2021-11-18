The Admiral Rodney, Loxley Road, Loxley, Sheffield has an Elite five-star rating for scoring top on three consecutive inspections.

The ‘Elite’ Sheffield pubs, cafes and restaurants which have received three consecutive five-star food hygiene ratings

Hundreds of cafes, pubs, restaurants, takeaways and eating places in Sheffield have won a coveted five-star hygiene award from the city council.

By Julia Armstrong
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 4:41 pm

Website Scores on the Doors lists the results of all the hygiene inspectors’ ratings, from best to worst, to help customers check them out. Here we’ve picked out just 9 of the best rated.

To see the full list of 291 five-star premises, from the Aagrah in Leopold Square to Zest Cafe in Upperthorpe, go to www.scoresonthedoors.org.uk.

Scores on the Doors hands out an ‘Elite’ award for businesses which show real consistency in this field – achieving three five-star ratings for ‘very good’ food hygiene in a row.

These are the Sheffield businesses that have qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award as of November 18, 2021.

Read this: 2nd Girlfriend, Sheffield – the restaurant with the weird name that diners love

1. Bravo, Barry's Bar

Barry's Bar in London Road, a well-known place that also serves Caribbean food made on the premises, is another holder of the Elite 5-star award for three inspections passed with flying colours

Photo: JPI

Photo Sales

2. Clean Craft & Dough

Pizza and beer specialist Craft & Dough in Kelham Sqwuare, Kelham Ilsand, Sheffield is another Elite 5-star hygiene award holder, according to Scores on the Doors

Photo: PR

Photo Sales

3. High Five, Guys

Burger chain Five Guys has Elite five-star hygiene ratings for its restaurants in Meadowhall, pictured, and Valley Centertainment, Sheffield

Photo: JPI

Photo Sales

4. Great Gardeners

The Gardeners Rest community-owned pub Neepsend Lane, Neepsend, Sheffield, seen here winning two Pub of the Year awards from Sheffield CAMRA in 2019, also has an Elite five-star hygiene award from Scores on the Doors

Photo: John Beardshaw

Photo Sales
SheffieldHundreds
Next Page
Page 1 of 2