Website Scores on the Doors lists the results of all the hygiene inspectors’ ratings, from best to worst, to help customers check them out. Here we’ve picked out just 9 of the best rated.

To see the full list of 291 five-star premises, from the Aagrah in Leopold Square to Zest Cafe in Upperthorpe, go to www.scoresonthedoors.org.uk.

Scores on the Doors hands out an ‘Elite’ award for businesses which show real consistency in this field – achieving three five-star ratings for ‘very good’ food hygiene in a row.

These are the Sheffield businesses that have qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award as of November 18, 2021.

1. Bravo, Barry's Bar Barry's Bar in London Road, a well-known place that also serves Caribbean food made on the premises, is another holder of the Elite 5-star award for three inspections passed with flying colours

2. Clean Craft & Dough Pizza and beer specialist Craft & Dough in Kelham Sqwuare, Kelham Ilsand, Sheffield is another Elite 5-star hygiene award holder, according to Scores on the Doors

3. High Five, Guys Burger chain Five Guys has Elite five-star hygiene ratings for its restaurants in Meadowhall, pictured, and Valley Centertainment, Sheffield

4. Great Gardeners The Gardeners Rest community-owned pub Neepsend Lane, Neepsend, Sheffield, seen here winning two Pub of the Year awards from Sheffield CAMRA in 2019, also has an Elite five-star hygiene award from Scores on the Doors