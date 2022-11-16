Alan and Rob Jane took the reins at The Crown and Cushion in Burncross in 1992 – back when it was ‘unrecognisable’ as the pub it is today. The award from the building’s owner – Star Pubs & Bars, recognises the Jane family’s service to the pub and the community over an impressive three-decade stint.

Rob now runs the pub with his wife Jayne, whom he met when she worked on the bar staff, while his father Alan still takes an active, albeit reduced role at the age of 75. Reminiscing on the evolution of the pub, Rob said: “In those days, it was basic, old-fashioned, and just sold a bit of pub grub. Nevertheless, it was busy – back then pubs could just open their doors and people would come in. It’s very different today.”

Nowadays, The Crown and Cushion is a different animal with a reputation for warm, home-cooked food – a far cry from its humble beginnings. It boasts an enviable array of cask ales from breweries across Sheffield and Barnsley as well as a traditional bar and 100-seater garden.

Rob Jane and his dad Alan have run The Crown and Cushion pub in Burncross, Sheffield, since 1992. They have been congratulated by Star Pubs & Bars, which owns the building, for their long service

Rob paid tribute to the community spirit of the pub and hailed the importance of local pubs in an ever-changing world. He said: “Society may have changed, but I believe good locals are as important as ever, particularly in difficult times such as these, providing consistency in people’s lives as well as somewhere they can talk through their problems and enjoy some much-needed laughter and banter.”

Star Pubs & Bars’ area manager Pat McGrath said: “This award couldn’t be more well-deserved. The Jane family give ‘their all’ to The Crown & Cushion, never taking their customers for granted and always striving to exceed expectations. Their food, drink and genuine hospitality are superb, and The Crown & Cushion is a real asset to Burncross. We wish them many more happy years!”

Rob shows no signs of slowing down and is looking to the future, having just signed a new 10-year lease to take him into his fourth decade at The Crown and Cushion.

Inside The Crown and Cushion pub in Burncross, Sheffield. Rob Jane and his dad Alan, who have run the popular watering hole for 30 years, say it is 'unreocgnisable' today as the pub they took over at in 1992

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crown and Cushion pub in Burncross, Sheffield, which has been run by Rob Jane and his dad Alan for 30 years