The Botanist: Sheffield restaurant launches Mini Eggs and Crème Egg desserts for Easter

Chocolate fans are in for a real sweet treat at one Sheffield restaurant as Easter approaches.

By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 2:28 pm

The Botanist in Leopold Square has unveiled two mouth-watering limited-edition desserts using the much-loved chocolate eggs.

Those who want to indulge themselves can go for the Crème Egg Cookie Dough which is topped with vanilla ice cream, Curly Wurly sauce and, of course, Mini Eggs.

The new dessert.

The gooey treat costs £7.50.

You can also try the Mint Choc Martini that has been expertly crafted by the Botanist’s in-house cocktail makers.

Priced at £8.25, it is a creamy mixture of coffee and mint liqueurs with vanilla syrup.

It also comes garnished with a chocolate rim and crushed Mini Eggs.

The new cocktail.

The sweet treats are only available this Easter weekend in the city between Friday, April 15, and Monday, April 18.

The Botanist.
