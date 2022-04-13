Sheffield residents can get a free tub of Häagen-Dazs ice cream delivered to your door this weekend
Sheffield residents are being offered the chance to have a free tub of Häagen-Dazs ice cream delivered direct to their door this Easter Bank Holiday weekend.
People in the city will be able to get the sweet treat free of charge when they place an order with food and drink delivery firm Gopuff.
Customers will be able to redeem a free pint of their favourite Häagen-Dazs flavour with their Gopuff orders from April 14 and across the Easter weekend, when they use the coupon code ‘DONTHOLDBACK’.
Orders will then be delivered straight to your door in minutes for the perfect Easter treat.
*T&Cs APPLY: One (1) tub free per customer when you spend £15 per order. Offer is valid for all customers and can not be combined with other offers. Offer expires at 23:59 18/04/2022.