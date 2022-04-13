People in the city will be able to get the sweet treat free of charge when they place an order with food and drink delivery firm Gopuff.

Customers will be able to redeem a free pint of their favourite Häagen-Dazs flavour with their Gopuff orders from April 14 and across the Easter weekend, when they use the coupon code ‘DONTHOLDBACK’.

Sheffield residents can get a free tub of Häagen-Dazs ice cream delivered to your door this weekend.

Orders will then be delivered straight to your door in minutes for the perfect Easter treat.