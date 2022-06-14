While we definitely left the venue a little more unsteady on our feet, we certainly weren’t heading home disappointed.

There are two sorts of people in this world: people who pore over a menu online in advance, agonising over the decision of what to have, and people who use the pressure of a waiter hovering over them to decide. I’m usually firmly in the plan-in-advance camp, but with The Botanist’s bottomless brunch menu the decision was practically made for me.

The Botanist's Bottomless Brunch Twist is perfect for someone with chronic indecision as it allows you to sample several menu options at once.

The Brunch Twist (£12.95), allows you to sample several of the brunch menu items at once, so it’s perfect for somebody with chronic indecision. I opted to eat the hot items first, enjoying the perfectly poached eggs benedict, crispy bacon, and delicately spiced Cumberland sausage.

My only complaint is the positioning of the fresh fruit next to the eggs benedict did feel a bit odd – perhaps plating the fruit in a little bowl in future might prevent any egg yolk getting on your watermelon.

The surprise standout of the Brunch Twist, though, was the almond and coconut oats bircher muesli pot; it was so creamy it tasted like a dessert, so was the perfect way to round off the meal.

The interior of The Botanist, in Sheffield city centre's Leopold Square.

My partner opted for the Ham Hock Eggs Benedict (priced at £10.95), which was topped with perfectly poached eggs and a creamy hollandaise sauce and came with a pretty side salad.

The food was generously portioned, and came out quickly – although it has to be said that the restaurant was quite quiet when we sat down, so that probably helped.

There’s something very tranquil about the restaurant atmosphere; ivy is wrapped around columns, there’s soft lighting and wooden panelling throughout creating a cosy environment that feels somewhere between an abandoned temple from Lara Croft and a wedding venue. It got busier throughout our visit, with patrons spilling in for lunch – perhaps not yet aware about the site’s bottomless brunch offering.

The only thing left for us to decide on was what to drink. Of course, we weren’t going to say no to unlimited alcohol; the bottomless drinks option at The Botanist costs £15.95 in addition to your food.

A bottomless drinks upgrade is available for an extra £15.95 per person which includes Aperol, Raspberry, Blood Orange or Elderflower Spritzes, as well as prosecco and house beer. Drinks will flow for 90 minutes from ordering.

The big test for any bottomless brunch is how many drinks you can manage to get in the allotted time frame – in this case, 90 minutes from the start of your booking. With the speed of the service at The Botanist, you more than get your money’s worth; the staff are attentive and friendly.

I had four aperol spritzes and one blood orange spritz, while my partner had a house beer (Madri), three aperol spritzes and one blood orange spritz.

Choosing what to have was easy – the biggest struggle was the flight of stairs we had to scale on our way back down. Next time, when we go back to sample the Buttermilk Fried Chicken Waffle and Smashed Avocado on Toast, we’ll know it’d be wise to take the lift.

The Botanist's restaurant is located upstairs, with a lift available.

