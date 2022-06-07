The venue has developed six classic brunch dishes with an innovative twist.

The options include Ham Hock or Smoked Trout Eggs Benedict served with herby heritage slaw; Buttermilk Fried Chicken Waffle with maple sriracha, coleslaw and watermelon, and Smashed Avocado on Toast with crumbled goat cheese and turmeric boiled egg.

The Botanist has launched a new brunch menu, with a bottomless drinks upgrade available for an extra £15.95 per person.

Vegan options include Bircher Museli with almond and coconut milk-soaked oats, topped with blueberry lavender jam, fresh fruit, papaya & buckwheat granola, toasted coconut and cacao nibs, or Smashed Avocado on Toast with crumbled vegan feta.

The Brunch Twist includes a little bit of everything, such as Cumberland sausage, maple bacon, eggs benedict, papaya and buckwheat granola, bircher muesli and fresh fruit.

Dishes range from £9.95 to £11.95, and a bottomless drinks upgrade is available for an extra £15.95 per person which includes Aperol, Raspberry, Blood Orange or Elderflower Spritzes, as well as prosecco and house beer. Drinks will flow for 90 minutes from ordering.

New brunch cocktails include Smoked Rose-Mary, Campari G&T and Watermelon Garibaldi.

One of The Botanist's new brunch options includes the Buttermilk Fried Chicken Waffle with maple sriracha.

If you fancy a detox you can add nourishing Juice Boosts to your brunch, prepared fresh by the team on request.

For the little ones, a selection of dishes including Ham Hock Egg Benedict, Smashed Avocado Toast and Bircher Museli are available for £5.95 each.

The Botanist Brunch is available from 9am at participating sites, although specific service days and times vary depending on individual venues.

Visit your local Botanist page for exact menu and opening hours at https://thebotanist.uk.com.

Another option from the new The Botanist menu is Smashed Avocado on Toast with crumbled goat cheese and turmeric boiled egg - or make it vegan with Smashed Avocado on Toast with crumbled vegan feta.

If you can't decide then why not try the Brunch Twist, which includes a little bit of everything, such as Cumberland sausage, maple bacon, eggs benedict, papaya and buckwheat granola, bircher muesli and fresh fruit.

You can choose from Ham Hock or Smoked Trout Eggs Benedict served with herby heritage slaw.