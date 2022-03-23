‘The Body Coach’ Joe Wicks visits Meadowhall in Sheffield as part of book tour

Known as ‘The Body Coach’, Joe made an appearance at Waterstones in the shopping centre this afternoon to sign copies of his new cookbook Feel Good Food.

He said: “I’m so passionate about helping people eat well, live well and feel fantastic. I want to bring a bit of joy back into eating and home cooking, and for me now, and moving forward, my approach is about promoting good mental health too.”

Joe Wicks has launched a new book.

In the book, Joe has created over 100 healthy and easy to make meals that are quick to get on the table.

He has released 10 cookbooks and in March 2020, delivered online PE lessons to over a million students and parents during the pandemic.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re committed to supporting the wellbeing of our community and really believe in Joe Wicks’ mission to help people feel fitter, healthier and happier.”