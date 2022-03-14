‘The Body Coach’ Joe Wicks coming to Meadowhall in Sheffield
Fitness and lifestyle expert Joe Wicks is coming to Meadowhall in Sheffield as part of a UK tour to promote his new cookbook.
Known as ‘The Body Coach’, Joe will be making an appearance at Waterstones in the shopping centre on Wednesday, March 23, at 1pm as part of the launch of his new book Feel Good Food.
He said: “I’m so passionate about helping people eat well, live well and feel fantastic. I want to bring a bit of joy back into eating and home cooking, and for me now, and moving forward, my approach is about promoting good mental health too.”
In the book, Joe has created over 100 healthy and easy to make meals that are quick to get on the table.
He has released 10 cookbooks and in March 2020, delivered online PE lessons to over a million students and parents during the pandemic.