Known as ‘The Body Coach’, Joe will be making an appearance at Waterstones in the shopping centre on Wednesday, March 23, at 1pm as part of the launch of his new book Feel Good Food.

He said: “I’m so passionate about helping people eat well, live well and feel fantastic. I want to bring a bit of joy back into eating and home cooking, and for me now, and moving forward, my approach is about promoting good mental health too.”

Joe Wicks is coming to Meadowhall.

In the book, Joe has created over 100 healthy and easy to make meals that are quick to get on the table.