The Bluebell Inn: Look inside as popular Rotherham pub with gorgeous beer garden reopens after major revamp
A popular pub in South Yorkshire with a gorgeous beer garden has enjoyed a successful first week since reopening after a major revamp.
The Bluebell Inn, on Manvers Way, in Wath upon Dearne, Rotherham, closed for two weeks for an £80,000 refurbishment before opening again last Monday, April 24. These photos show how the dog-friendly pub, which has a large beer garden and a pool table and dart board, looks following the makeover.
There is also a new menu, including pub favourites like steak and ale pie with chips, garden peas and gravy for £11.75, and loaded Fries with spicy pulled pork, nacho cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, crispy onions and chopped chives for £8.75. A traditional Sunday roast is available each weekend, served with fluffy mashed potato, roast potatoes, seasonal veggies, home-made Yorkshire pudding, stuffing and gravy.