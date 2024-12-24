Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you’re wondering where the best rated pub is in Sheffield, let’s just say you’ll have to get out your walking sticks to reach it.

The Blake Hotel in Walkley is officially the best-rated pub in Sheffield, according to Google reviews.

It has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5, and has received over 550 customer reviews. It was also awarded CAMRA North Sheffield Pub of the Year 2024, a testament to the owner’s passion for real ale.

But there’s one catch - it is at the top of Blake Street, Sheffield’s steepest road, which is around 200m at a gradient of 16.6 degrees..

Matt Fordham is the manager of Sheffield's top-rated pub, The Blake Hotel, in Walkley. | National World

Matt Fordham, aged 29, has been the manager of The Blake Hotel for three months, but thankfully he avoids the hill on his morning commute. Though he added he does have to take it on at least once a week when he visits the post office.

He described it as a “highly regarded pub that has an excellent real ale and whisky offering". He added that part of its success comes from having “a great variety of beer styles to choose from”.

Matt, from Walkley, said: “It’s a traditional pub with friendly regulars and a welcoming atmosphere”.

The Blake Hotel on Blake Street is Sheffield's top rated pub in 2024 - based on Google reviews. | National World

As well as serving guest beers from independent breweries such as Neepsend Brewery, the pub also serves a selection of around 100 whiskies. They also host regular events including monthly live music, a quiz every Wednesday, and monthly poetry and cheese evenings, catering to the “creative and artistic” local community.

The pub is currently owned by Trust Inns and leased by T&R Pub Group, having been sold to the independent chain in 2022. It was previously owned by James and Carol Birkett, who are the current owners of Neepsend Brewery and The Wellington pub in Shalesmoor.

The pair bought the pub in 2009 after its previous owners had planning permission to knock the pub down refused. At that time, the pub had become derelict from years of neglect, leaving its interior rotten and crumbling.

The traditional English boozer has no televisions, to jukebox, and no electronic games. | National World

The pub officially re-opened to the community in 2010 after eight months and £100,000 of renovation works.

After the pandemic, in 2022, James and Carol made the decision to sell the pub along with another pub, The Sheaf View. But their condition was that nothing would be changed inside the pub.

To this day, it still boasts the same traditional pub features with carpet, a fireplace, and great cask ales. And strictly no jukebox, no televisions, and no electronic games.

James, who lives around the corner from the pub, said: “I’m happy I can come in to this day and have a beer.”

With no distractions inside the pub, it has made it a centre for the community where many locals visit every single day.