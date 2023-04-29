News you can trust since 1887
The Beehive West Street: Popular Sheffield pub announces reopening date, with fire breathers and 2am opening

A popular Sheffield pub has announced its reopening date following a revamp and change of operator.

By Robert Cumber
Published 29th Apr 2023, 22:09 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 22:09 BST

The Beehive on West Street in Sheffield city centre is due to welcome punters back on Thursday, May 4, before holding a reopening party the following evening, from 8pm on Friday, May 5, which will include a disco, fire breathers and stilt walkers. It will be open until 2am that night and on the Saturday and Sunday of the bank holiday weekend, after which it will continue to open until 2am every Friday and Saturday night.

The pub has been closed since Monday, April 24, when it shut for a refurbishment ahead of reopening as a Craft Union pub. Despite the change of operator, it remains part of the Stonegate Group, which describes itself as the UK’s largest pub company.

It has advised people that a dress code will apply on weekends from 8pm, with no tracksuits, no jogging clothes, no caps and no shorts, unless they are ‘dress shorts’.

The Beehive pub on West Street in Sheffield city centre is reopening on Thursday, May 4, and throwing a reopening party the following evening, from 8pm to 2am, with fire breathers and stilt walkers

The Beehive was originally built in 1818 as a country inn, according to the Sheffield’s Real Heritage Pubs guide by CAMRA, and takes its name from the beehives that were kept in an adjoining garden. Its previous names include B-Hive, Rockwells, Firkin, Foundry and Firkin, O’Neill’s, and Bar S1.

The Beehive was recently described as a ‘place of solace’ by a reviewer from The Star, who called it the ‘perfect environment in which to unwind and de-stress’. It offers visitors free pool every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with a quiz night on Wednesdays, a ‘jukebox night’ on Thursdays, and resident DJs every Friday and Saturday night.

