After a busy and stressful day at University, there’s nothing better than simply walking around the corner and being greeted by a familiar pub, writes Kelan Sarson.

For me, The Beehive on West Street has become my place of solace. Falling in after a day full of lectures, it’s the perfect environment to unwind and de-stress. The pub has remained traditional inside whilst capturing the attention of students with cheap pint prices and a welcoming atmosphere down West Street.

There’s also a great selection of food on offer at The Beehive, from the traditional pub go-tos in a steak and ale pie on the menu alongside vegetarian and vegan options such as the all-day vegan breakfast which only comes to £8.29 with an alcoholic beverage included! There’s even a Carolina Reaper hot sauce to try if chicken wings are up your street, attempt at your own peril!

The pint options cover a wide-range of drinkers coming through the doors, the more traditional and no-nonsense pub frequenter can happily sink a Doom Bar ale or a classic Guinness whilst other options such as the trendier Neck Oil pint are also on tap to try. Lilley’s Cider is also on tap, if you desire a fruity cider over an ale or beer.

The Beehive in Sheffield.

Inside the pub itself, the interior feels homely and classic. The pub's centre is perfect for groups of mates to all crowd around with tables and booths scattered around with other areas dominated by pool tables and a dart board.

An outdoor area is also on offer if you want to brave the often cold Sheffield climate or want to enjoy the pub away from its traditional decor. When the World Cup was on, this outdoor space was always populated by a mass of England fans in hopeful anticipation.

When the alcohol has been flowing, you can even try out the Beehive’s karaoke to close out a fun-filled night down West Street. The Beehive is well worth a visit if you’re in the heart of the city centre, a pub for students and Sheffielders alike.