The Ball, located in the heart of Crookes, reopened its doors on Saturday, July 16, following a six figure revamp.

The venue, which is run by the Greene King pub chain, now boasts a brand new outdoor terrace area, complete with cosy heated seats for up to 200 guests, as well as new state-of-the-art speakers and external TVs, allowing all visitors to catch up on the latest sporting action in style.

Inside The Ball.

As well as its interior, the pub’s menu has had a refresh, offering new pub classics including salt beef burgers and toasties, alongside a broad variety of dishes for vegans, vegetarians and gluten-free diets.

Michael Lee, general manager of The Ball, said: “We are really proud to show off our fabulous new look . Whether you’re a student looking to catch up with mates over a drink, or a family looking for some wholesome pub grub, The Ball will always have a seat for you.

“We remain the heart of the community and the team are excited to welcome new and existing guests back to the pub over the next few weeks. I’m sure the guests will love our comfortable interior and remodelled outdoor area, guests can relax with a refreshing drink and tasty food outside, all year round.

“Don’t forget to take advantage of our amazing deals including £10 steaks every Thursday, lunchtime meal deals and Sunday roasts from £11.29!”

The pub is also stocking a selection of ten cask ales which are available from breweries such as Abbeydale in Bradfield, Little Critters and Thornbridge.

The pub is also offering punters a cask collector card – buy seven pints and get your eighth free.

The investment also sees the pub introduce draught cocktails - Passionfruit and Espresso Martinis, perfect for those post-work catch ups with friends.

Another exciting addition to the bar is Greene King’s latest craft beer and lager, Level Head Session IPA & Flit Eye Craft Lager.

The pub’s new-and-improved events schedule includes live performances from local bands, tribute acts and other live entertainment tribute acts and an open mic night every Monday.

Guests can also dance the night away with a resident DJ playing at the pub every Friday and join in the pub’s competitive quiz nights every Thursday and Sunday.

Students can enjoy their own perks too, with 20 per cent off food and drink every Wednesday at the pub’s ‘Beer and Bands’ night.