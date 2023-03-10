These are some of the best venues in Sheffield to enjoy if you heading out on a ‘big night out’.

All Bar One

Head to All Bar One to party in style with plenty of food and drink package options and a cocktail masterclass to entertain the guests.

You’ll have the opportunity to create your own buffet with a selection of buffet and canapé options available, including finger food, sandwiches, wraps and sharing boards.

MOJO on Holly Street in the cit centre has a great outdoor space perfect for summer - and you can even hire out the private rooftop terrace, which comes equipped with a full-service cocktail bar - perfect for birthday or hen or stag celebrations. Photo by Adobe Stock.

Then pick your favourite tipple from spirits, wines, beer and prosecco, and keep the drinks flowing all night as everyone makes a toast to the bride.

Visit the All Bar One website to make a booking enquiry.

Revolution

From prosecco receptions to party food packages, cocktail masterclass and a whole host of entertainment, Revolution is another perfect place to stop off during an evening out.

Relax in a plush booth area and get ice-cold cocktails or bottles of spirits delivered straight to your table.

To get the party off to a start, enjoy a game of Flavour Limbo, which sees guests take turns to Limbo under a stick of flavour shots.

Head over to the Revolution website to make a booking.

Mojo

If you fancy learning how to make your favourite cocktails, Mojo Sheffield has you covered.

To make a booking, visit the Mojo website.

Riverside Kelham

The Snug is a cosy hideaway opposite the bar, perfect for smaller groups and can be privately closed off.

The Angels’ Share is an entirely private function room upstairs for large events, or you could hire out the entire venue.

The pub will cater to your party needs, whether that’s a buffet or a three-course meal, and of course all the alcohol you need.

To book, go to www.riversidesheffield.co.uk/parties/

The Forum

Nestled in the heart of the city centre, Forum is the ideal spot for party goers.

You’ll have the option to choose from a Cocktail Masterclass, Bottomless Brunch, Bottomless Pizza, Buffet, Paella Party or a BBQ.

The venue also has some great offers available on a selection of drinks to help you get the party started.

The Common Room

The Common Room has plenty to offer if you’re searching for a night of entertainment for your party.

There’s plenty to keep everyone entertained, from pool and table tennis to giant Jenga and beer pong.

The sports bar on Devonshire Street also has a variety of party packages available, along with a selection of extras and add-ons to help you create a bespoke experience perfect for any occasion.

The Botanist

Join Botanist Sheffield for an afternoon or evening of fun as you shake and make cocktails with a bartending expert.

You’ll also be able to enjoy food from the rotisserie, deli and grill and a selection of cocktails.

The masterclass is available to both ladies and gents for £25.