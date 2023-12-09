Sheffield's 12 top-rated fish and chip shops for 2023, as revealed by Google reviews

The public has spoken - these are Sheffield’s best chippies for 2023, according to Google users.

As we approach the end of another year, it’s time for us to reflect on the past 12 months and appreciate all the hurdles we’ve overcome, and our latest achievements.

Oh - and to find out what the best chippies are in Sheffield, according to Google reviews.

There are few things in life as satisfying as a perfect portion of fish, chips and mushy peas, and thankfully there are plenty of chip shops in Sheffield that offer just that.

To bring you the final list of the highest-rated chippies of 2023, we have looked at those with a score of at least 4.6 stars out of 5, and a minimum of 100 reviews on Google.

So for those opting for a good old chippy over a turkey roast this Christmas, these are Sheffield’s 12 top-rated chippies for 2023 on Google, sorted from lowest to highest.

(Note - please check their individual opening hours for Christmas)

Union Jack Fish & Chips, Dore Union Jack Fish & Chips Dore, on 21 Townhead Road, Dore, is rated 4.6 out of 5, with 107 reviews on Google. One happy customer said: "Have been here a few times. Quality is always fantastic. Fish always cooked perfectly. Highly recommended!"

Jolly Friar Chip Shop, Meersbrook Jolly Friar Chip Shop, on 123 Valley Road, has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating, and 111 reviews on Google. One person wrote: "Amazing little chip shop. Their fish and chips are so well done. Take them across to Meersbrook Park and enjoy there."