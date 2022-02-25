The supermarket giant is raising the price of its popular meal deal, which allows you to buy a snack, sandwich or salad, and drink for just £3 to £3.50 for non Clubcard holders.

Tesco’s lunchtime meal deal will be added to Clubcard Prices next week, which means members of the loyalty scheme will be able to accrue points for their meal deals, while continue to benefit from the £3 deal price.

The changes are effective from February 28.

Tesco shoppers could get stung by a 50p price hike on a meal deal, unless they have a Clubcard. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

What is a Tesco Clubcard?

A Clubcard is a supermarket loyalty scheme that allows Tesco shoppers to collect points on food, fuel, fashion and more, in-store and online.

These points are turned into vouchers, with every 150 points equal to £1.50 of vouchers, which customers can spend on further groceries or even days out.

How can I get a Tesco Clubcard?

If you don’t yet have a Clubcard, it’s not too late for you to register and continue to make a saving on your meal deals.

You can sign up for a Clubcard online at tesco.com.

Why is Tesco increasing meal deal price for non Clubcard customers?

A meal deal price hike has arguably long been on the cards for Tesco, which has so far resisted putting meal deal prices up to match those of rival supermarkets.

What are the most popular Tesco meal deal items?

According to Tesco, the UK’s favourite meal deal items include the chicken, bacon & stuffing sandwich, 500ml bottles of Coca-Cola and McCoy’s flame-grilled steak crisps.

How much are meal deals at other supermarkets?